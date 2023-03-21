Valley Twisters compete at ND State USAG meet

The North Dakota State USA Gymnastics Meet was held in Minot recently and many area gymnasts competed at the event.

For Valley Twisters Gymnastics, 13 gymnasts competed in the event. Two Valley City gymnasts competed for American Gold Gymnastics out of Fargo and one gymnast from Barnes County North competed for the Jamestown Gymnastics Club.

