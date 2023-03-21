The North Dakota State USA Gymnastics Meet was held in Minot recently and many area gymnasts competed at the event.
For Valley Twisters Gymnastics, 13 gymnasts competed in the event. Two Valley City gymnasts competed for American Gold Gymnastics out of Fargo and one gymnast from Barnes County North competed for the Jamestown Gymnastics Club.
In the Level 10 All Ages, Abbey Thornton of Valley City, who competes with American Gold from Fargo, was third in the All-Around with a 34.300. She was seventh on the vault, fourth on the bars, third on the beam and seventh on the floor. Thornton has now qualified for the Region 4 Regional in Milwaukee April 14-16th
For the Valley Twisters, Jade Kramer took third in the All-Around in the Level 3 Junior A Division with a 34.700. She was first on the bars with an 8.800, she tied for second on the vault with a 9.200 she was 13th on the beam and tied for 8th on the floor. Skylar Thornton of Valley City, who competes with American Gold out of Fargo, was second in the All-Around with a 35.275. She tied for first on the vault with a 9.200. She was tied for third on the bars with a 8.700. She was fourth on the beam with a 9.025 and tied for 10th on the floor with a 8.350.
In level 3 Senior B, Kaylyn Nadeau of Valley Twisters was third in the All-Around with a 36.275. She was first on the vault with a 9.350, fourth on the bars, third on the beam and fourth on the floor. Zoey Johnson of Valley Twisters was 15th in the All-Around with a 31.500. She was ninth on the vault, 15th on the bars, beam and floor.
Jade Williams of Valley Twisters was part of a threeway tie for 14th with a 34.525 in the All-Around in the level 7 competition. She was elventh in the vault, 13th in the bars, 17th in the beam and 16th on the floor. She qualified for the regional with her performance. The level 7 regional is in Little Rock, Arkansas at the end of April.
Baynx Kirschenmann could not compete with her level competition because of the weather Friday, but was allowed by tournament officials to compete on Saturday with the level 7 session even though she is a level six. She compiled a 34.375 in the All-Around, but could not place since her level was completed on Friday.
On Sunday, Nora Jacobson of Valley Twisters was 18th in the All-Around with a 31.200. She was 17th on the vault, 18th on the bars, seventh on the beam and 17th on the floor. She competed in the level four, child division. In the level four junior division. Chloe Liebersbach of Valley Twisters was sixth in the All-Around with a 34.775. She was tied for ninth on the vault, fourth on the bars, seventh on the beam and ninth on the floor.
In the level four senior division, three Valley Twisters competed. Kinley Larson was twelfth in the All-Around with a 33.750. She was eleventh on the vault, ninth on the bars, 17th on the beam and twelfth on the floor. Jaye Potratz was 13th in the All-Around with a 33.725. She was 13th on the vault, twelfth on the bars, tied for eighth on the beam and 13th on the floor. Lauren Hoganson was 16th in the All-Around with a 32.300. she was third on the vault. 16th on the bars, 15th on the beam and 18th on the floor.
In the Xcel B, Senior B Divison, Ember Barnett and Keighty Harris of Valley Twisters competed. Barnett was seventh in the All-Around with a 35.625. She was fourth on the vault, eleventh on the bars, sixth on the beam and 13th on the floor. Harris was 13th on the vault, twelfth on the bars, 14th on the beam and tenth on the floor. In the Xcel B, Senior A division, Emmy Larson was 14th in the All-Around. She was fourth on the vault, 13th on the bars, 16th on the beam and twelfth on the floor. Lainey Elston, a level three gymnast in the Senior B division, also had to compete on Sunday due to weather. She had 34.325 in the All-Around, but since her level had competed, she did not place, but was allowed to compete.