The Jamestown/Valley City (JVC) Prowl 12UB Girls won this years NDAHA State Gold championship held in Devils Lake, March 10-12.
The Prowl opened tournament play as the top seed in the tournament. The Prowl’s first opponent was Richland from the west division and would go on to defeat Richland 7-2 advancing to the semifinal game to be played Saturday. Scoring for the Prowl Addy Gerhardt, Anna Lunde, Tootie Allmaras, who had the hat trick and Maci Fisher, who had two goals in the game.
Saturday’s semifinal game matched the Prowl up against east division opponent Grand Forks. The Prowl would strike first on a goal from Tootie Allmaras assisted by Izzy Maddoch. Addy Gerhardt added the second goal. Anna Lunde would strike with the third goal on a direct shot off of a faceoff she won. Maci Fisher would get the fourth goal assisted by Layla Becker. Grand Forks would get on the board next. This was quickly answered by Prowl with their fifth goal by Maddy Roaldson, assisted by Gabby Kolden. Grand Fork then would get a second goal. Grand Forks pulled their goalie with about four minutes remaining the third period, but the additional skater advantage would not provide any more scoring for Grand Forks the Prowl defense would remain solid. Anna Lunde scored her second goal of the game on an empty netter. The Prowl controlled the game from puck drop to the final buzzer winning 6-2 and advancing to championship game.
Sunday’s championship game matched the Prowl against west division opponent Mandan. The Prowl scored in the first period when Izzy Maddoch scored on a shot from the blue line to get the scoring started. The game would stay evenly matched until the second period when Mandan would tie the game up at 1-1 on a goal from Maddy Moch. The score would stay tied going into the start of the third period. Third period started with Mandan scoring their second goal of the game to take a 2-1 advantage early. The Prowl then went on the attack when Tootie Allmaras was able to find the back of the net off an assist from Tylea Shortland, taking the lead 3-2 on a goal by Anna Lunde assisted by Tootie Allmaras. The girls would take the ensuing face off right back down to Mandan’s zone and Tootie Allmaras would put the Prowl’s fourth goal of the day in to take a 4-2 lead. One the very next line change Addy Gerhardt would cap the days scoring off with the Prowl’s fifth goal that was assisted by Maci Fisher. The Prowl’s final three goals came over a two minute span of the third period as the girls would not settle for anything but taking home the championship honors that they were due. When the final buzzer sounded the score was 5-2 PROWL WIN. It was Jamestown/Valley City’s first ever State Championship for the 12UB Girls, after many years of Jamestown/Valley City not having a girl’s program,
Ady Bakalar was solid in net all weekend for the Prowl and would have 24 save in the championship contest some of which required her to stand on her head and make some incredible saves.
The 12UB girls are coached by Dana Kolden and Jason Manlove are in their second year with girls ranging from 9-12.
The girls capped of an amazing season with a record of 30-4. Two of those losses were overtime losses and the other two losses came against 12UA level teams. The girls won the Minot Border Battle 12UB tournament in January and the Bismarck 12UB Capital Cup in their two other tournament this season.