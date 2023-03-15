12UB State Champions

Team members are Back row (l-r): Head Coach Dana Kolden, #14 Tylea Shortland, #6 Leah Hagan, #29 Anna Lunde, #22 Grace Allmaras, #23 Addison Gerhardt, #24 Gabrielle Kolden, #27 Isabelle Maddock, Assistant Coach Jason Manlove. Front row (l-r): #62  Oakley Lindemann, #97 Hattie Fitzgerald, #21 Jenna Manlove, #1 Adalyn (Ady) Bakalar, #9 Madilyn (Maddy) Roaldson, #5 Layla Becker, #7 Maci Fisher, Mascot Jackson “Prowler” Manlove Submitted photo

The  Jamestown/Valley City (JVC) Prowl 12UB Girls won this years NDAHA State Gold championship held in Devils Lake, March 10-12.

The Prowl opened tournament play as the top seed in the tournament. The Prowl’s first opponent was Richland from the west division and would go on to defeat Richland 7-2 advancing to the semifinal game to be played Saturday. Scoring for the Prowl Addy Gerhardt, Anna Lunde, Tootie Allmaras, who had the hat trick and Maci Fisher, who had two goals in the game. 

