Ladies and gentlemen, the 10th annual Wiffle Ball World Series is fast approaching with opening ceremonies starting at 9 a.m on the Shane Roberts Field, July 23rd, just outside of Valley City on the Kathryn Road.
The Wiffle Ball World Series committee has chosen the Todd Heck Memorial Scholarship Fund as the charity for 2022 tournament with a goal of $10,000 in colamoration with the 10th year anniversary.
A semi-private hawaiian luau event will be held on Shane Roberts Field Friday, July 22nd with the first ever home run derby and calcutta.
The Bergan family and friends are proud to host their annual Wiffle Ball World Series promoting strong emphasis on family values, support of local business and charities and the deep rooted loyalty that keeps the event going. This is not to say that the public can not become involved with the event, as fans can make contact with WBWS at trevor@wiffleballws.com/ (701) 490-1013 and request admittance, entry of a team, or sponsorship opportunities.
For more information on the local Valley City 10th annual Wiffle Ball World Series visit https://www.facebook.com/shanerobertsfield/about/?ref=page_internal
