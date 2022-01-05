Good morning Valley City. (8 a.m. Jan. 5th) with school two hours late this morning. As the street crews start cleanup please be advised the streets have small drifts, larger in some areas of town. If you do not have to go out this morning - stay home and be safe!
Road Conditions (ND Transportation). Map photo in second screen
I 94
Montana Line to Medora - SCATTERED SNOW
Travel Speeds: Normal
Medora to Belfield - SCATTERED SNOW DRIFTS (On Bridges)
Travel Speeds: Normal
Visibility Condition: Blowing Snow
Belfield to Exit 59 - SEASONAL CONDITIONS
Travel Speeds: Normal
Visibility Condition: Blowing Snow
Exit 59 to Richardton - SCATTERED SNOW (On Bridges)
Travel Speeds: Reduced
Visibility Condition: Blowing Snow
Precipitation: Snow
Richardton to Hebron - SEASONAL CONDITIONS
Travel Speeds: Normal
Hebron to New Salem - SCATTERED SNOW DRIFTS (In Sheltered Areas)
Travel Speeds: Normal
New Salem to Sterling - SCATTERED SNOW
Travel Speeds: Normal
Sterling to Exit 272 - SCATTERED SNOW DRIFTS (All Lanes)
Travel Speeds vary: Reduced, Normal
Visibility: Reduced
Visibility Conditions vary: Blowing Snow, Reduced
Precipitation: Snow
Exit 272 to Buffalo Exit - NO TRAVEL ADVISED
Travel Speeds: Reduced
Visibility: Near Zero
Precipitation: Snow
Buffalo Exit to Minnesota Line - CONTINUOUS SNOW (All Lanes)
Travel Speeds vary: 35-55, Reduced
Visibility: Less than 1/4 mile
Visibility Conditions vary: Blowing Snow, Reduced
Precipitation: Snow