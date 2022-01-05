Good morning Valley City. (8 a.m. Jan. 5th) with school two hours late this morning. As the street crews start cleanup please be advised the streets have small drifts, larger in some areas of town. If you do not have to go out this morning - stay home and be safe!

Road Conditions (ND Transportation). Map photo in second screen

I 94

Montana Line to Medora - SCATTERED SNOW

Travel Speeds: Normal

Medora to Belfield - SCATTERED SNOW DRIFTS (On Bridges)

Travel Speeds: Normal

Visibility Condition: Blowing Snow

Belfield to Exit 59 - SEASONAL CONDITIONS

Travel Speeds: Normal

Visibility Condition: Blowing Snow

Exit 59 to Richardton - SCATTERED SNOW (On Bridges)

Travel Speeds: Reduced

Visibility Condition: Blowing Snow

Precipitation: Snow

Richardton to Hebron - SEASONAL CONDITIONS

Travel Speeds: Normal

Hebron to New Salem - SCATTERED SNOW DRIFTS (In Sheltered Areas)

Travel Speeds: Normal

New Salem to Sterling - SCATTERED SNOW

Travel Speeds: Normal

Sterling to Exit 272 - SCATTERED SNOW DRIFTS (All Lanes)

Travel Speeds vary: Reduced, Normal

Visibility: Reduced

Visibility Conditions vary: Blowing Snow, Reduced

Precipitation: Snow

Exit 272 to Buffalo Exit - NO TRAVEL ADVISED

Travel Speeds: Reduced

Visibility: Near Zero

Precipitation: Snow

Buffalo Exit to Minnesota Line - CONTINUOUS SNOW (All Lanes)

Travel Speeds vary: 35-55, Reduced

Visibility: Less than 1/4 mile

Visibility Conditions vary: Blowing Snow, Reduced

Precipitation: Snow

Today
A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near -3. Wind chill values as low as -32. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -21. Wind chill values as low as -35. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -12. Wind chill values as low as -41. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -25. Wind chill values as low as -41. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 13. Southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Blustery, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -12. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near -3. West northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -18. West northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 1. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -11. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. South southwest wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Weather info weather.gov

