Holly Osland first contacted Wes Anderson, curator at the Barnes County Historical Society Museum, in 2017. She was looking for information that would lead her to her great-great-great grandmother’s marker in Woodbine Cemetery.
According to a book written by one of the woman’s children, their family left Norway sometime around 1879 and ended up in the Valley City area. Athalia Pettersen [incorrectly spelled Petterson on the gravestone] passed away in 1886, after which her family moved to Minnesota. There was no record in the family telling Holly and other descendants where their ancestor was buried.
Holly did some research and got in contact with Wes, who dug into the mystery with all the resources at his disposal.
The mystery of the stone’s location was only complicated by the fact that Woodbine Cemetery wasn’t established until 1901, and how Athalia would’ve found her resting place there after she died in 1886. Becky Heise (BCHM researcher) dug into the case and discovered records that confirmed the original stone’s wording and suggested she’d been moved to Woodbine Cemetery sometime in 1904 to a lot purchased by Asta Odquist, her daughter.
Wes and his assistant, Allison Veselka, looked through area plot maps and land survey records and located where the stone should be. When they went to locate it, they found nothing (except a snake).
Barnes County Historical Society Researcher Becky Heise wrote to Holly last year about the latest land survey which had documented the actual stone’s presence at the location in 2003, adding that she wasn’t sure why the cemetery would have removed the stone.
Perhaps, she noted, the large evergreen tree very near the plot had grown into or around it, or had knocked it over.
After an exhaustive collaborative search for information had left the history-seekers empty-handed, Holly decided that if the old stone couldn’t be found, she (in correspondence with a relative in Seattle) was going to lay a new marker for her great-great-great-grandmother.
“We’ve been getting quotes from Jamestown Monument to put a new stone down,” Holly said, “because we didn’t want her to not have a marker.”
In a last-ditch effort to locate the original marker, Holly and her family left their home in Hawley, MN, just a few days ago and came to Woodbine Cemetery themselves to try to find it.
She, her husband, Jim, and their son, Kaden, examined the plot maps and the lines of gravestones that might indicate its position, and when it was still missing, they took a long look at the lot marker for the nearby graves.
Jim found the plot’s corner marker, surmising that the stone might be at that part. They looked at a satellite view of the area and, near the corner marker, spotted what Wes called “a long-missing/forgotten trail winding its way through the cemetery.” At the plot, along that pathway, Holly, Jim and Kaden pushed a probe into the ground and hit something solid. After digging down about 8 inches, they discovered the lost granite marker entangled with the pine tree’s roots. It reads Mother, Athalia Pettersen, Oct. 22, 1832-May 24, 1886.
“[I speculate] that the lady was buried in the old cemetery and was moved to the new cemetery and may have been one of the oldest occupants of the place,” Wes said, “hence buried along the lost little trail under the lonesome pine that ate her stone.”
They raised the granite marker up from its place underground with a ratchet strap, and it was cleaned of the dirt and debris from its time underground.
It took four long years of research and probing, but Athalia’s granite stone marker is now back above ground, a tangible piece of her family’s historical record restored.