A blizzard warning is in effect for Barnes County and the surrounding region, with road closures already reported due to even more traffic accidents on the I-94. Travel advisories are in effect, and the National Weather Service is anticipating heavy snowfall and severe travel impacts in the southern valley towards south-central North Dakota.
The winter storm warning is in effect from Monday morning to noon on Tuesday. There will be a brief lull in activity Tuesday morning, prior to a second wave crashing down upon us.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation ahs temporarily closed the I-94 westbound lanes from West Fargo to Casselton due to a traffic incident until further notice. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, marking this the second major interstate pile-up in only a few days, with a previous one seeing over a dozen vehicles involved, including multiple semi-trucks, with multiple hospitalizations.
As of noon on Monday, the area between Jamestown and Fargo as well as a considerable swathe of the surrounding region is under a severe travel impact alert. Reports of visibility down to 100 feet have been reported within southeast North Dakota.