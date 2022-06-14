Children and their parents gathered at the Valley City Public Library Parking lot to attend the Zoomobile conducted by the Red River Zoo. Zoomobile is a program conducted by the Zoo in order to educate people about animals in a more interactive way.
Jess Ryans, educational specialist at the Zoo hosted the morning session which started at 10 a.m.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, June 14th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.