A memorial benefit roping event will take place on Saturday, June 28 at the RAS Arena in Leonard, ND. The event will honor Zoey Anderson, the toddler who passed away in a tragic accident this past April, and will help the young family with the expenses they have incurred. There will be a free will donation lunch and silent auction.
