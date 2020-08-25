The Sheyenne Valley Special Education Unit serves around 241 students in five school districts: Barnes County North, Hope-Page, Maple Valley, Oakes and Valley City Public Schools.
Tracey Zaun, who has served as SVSEU Director since 2015, has been named the 2020 North Dakota Special Education Director of the Year, a title for which she was nominated and selected by colleagues across the state.
Zaun’s journey to her current position began when she took on studying Speech/language/Hearing Sciences at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
