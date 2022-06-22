Congratulations Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #1 Winners Earl and Connie Behm, 650 9th St. NW, Valley City.
This summer, Ivy Real Estate Group has teamed up with the Times-Record in collecting nominations to award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” in Valley City. The Ivy team encourages all to share the lawns you feel deserve to be awarded “Yard of the Week” by emailing yard @ivyrealestate group.com or calling (701) 840-5044.
Special Note: Not only does Earl care for his own yard, but he’s been mowing lawns around Valley City for nearly 20 years!