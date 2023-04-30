Over two dozen Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) youth safety courses are open for registration across North Dakota.
Youth ages 12-15 are eligible for the free, in-person OHV certification courses that begin on May 31 and run through July 27. Classes are capped at eight
students, so interested participants are encouraged to view the registration
Youth-sized ATVs will be provided for the course, but students should come wearing long sleeves, long pants, over-ankle boots, gloves, and their helmet,
if they have one. A free helmet will be provided at the beginning of the course for students to keep.
North Dakota law requires youth ages 12-15 who do not have a valid driver's license or learner’s permit to take a safety certification class. The certification
is needed in order to legally operate OHVs on land other than their parent's, which includes designated OHV trails and ditches.
Children who are 11 but turn 12 within six months of a class date may take the safety certification test but will not receive their certification card until
Courses are funded by the
foundation. While the classes are aimed at certifying young riders, anyone who wishes to learn more about OHV safety (such as parents or children under 12) is encouraged to attend; no fee is charged.
The mission of the North Dakota
Parks and Recreation Department is to enrich generations through experiences that connect people and places.