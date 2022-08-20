Courtesy of Susan Milender,
NDSU Extension – Barnes County Agent
NDSU Extension- Barnes County along with NDSU Extension - LaMoure County, NDSU Extension – Dickey County, and community volunteers hosted a successful camping experience for youth at the beautiful LaMoure County Memorial Park in Grand Rapids. Campers engaged in learn-by-doing educational sessions guided by caring adult volunteers. They enjoyed great food, fun games, educational lessons, and zipping down the slip n’ slide. 4-H engages kids to learn in a positive environment that introduces new skills in fun ways.
OUTDOOR COOKING
Led by NDSU Extension – Barnes County Agent, Susan Milender, youth prepared their own tinfoil meal using safe knife skills. Studies show that when youth prepare their own vegetables, they are more likely to eat the vegetables. Youth had fun preparing and then eating delicious tinfoil meals which were grilled over hot coals.
HEALTHY SNACKING
Energy bites were on the menu for snacks. Youth learned nutrition concepts as well as basic kitchen skills including measuring from Barnes County Agents, Susan Milender and Alicia Harstad.
FOCUS ON FLOWERS
Led by Barnes County Agents, Susan Milender and Alicia Harstad, 4-Hers made a sun catcher using flower seeds collected on a nature hike. Youth learned about the parts of a flower including some unique flowers that we can eat such as orange cauliflower.
ARCHERY
4-H Volunteers Casey Ketterling, George Racine, and LaMoure County 4-H’er Allee Boyer helped youth hone their outdoor archery skills. Youth learned whistle commands and general safety practices of archery.
WOODBURNING
What is the art of wood burning? Pyrography! This craft uses a heated tool to etch designs on wood surfaces. NDSU Extension – LaMoure County Agent Caroline Homan and her assistant, Emelia Lehr, taught youth introductory wood burning skills. Youth selected images, used carbon paper to transfer their images onto a wood plank, and learned how to safely use the tool and tips.
PARACORD
NDSU Extension – LaMoure County Agent, Julianne Racine, taught paracording and this year’s project was an interchangeable handle for water bottles. The campers were able to learn different knots in addition to the handle itself. Paracording is a practical skill that can be used in so many ways, like a compass bracelet, and the youth enjoy the challenge.
FIRE BUILDING
What is a camp without a campfire? Youth reviewed safety around fires including creating or using a safe spot for fire, having a plan in place to put out the fire before beginning, placement of dry materials, and how to use a match. Through this lesson they were led by NDSU Extension – Dickey County Agent, Danielle Dinger, and Susan Muske with the LaMoure County Soil Conservation. After learning safety, youth were then given instruction on the fire triangle, the 3 components that are needed to build a fire: heat, oxygen, & fuel. Next, youth learned about the various ways to set-up a campfire: pyramid, log cabin or star shaped fire building. Campers were then able to put their new knowledge to the test while they competed in a fire building contest to see who could get their water to boil the fastest.
FREE TIME FUN
What is camp without a little free time to burn some steam? Susan Muske with the LaMoure County Soil Conservation donated the supplies and prepared two 100’ super fun slip n’ slides for the campers to cool off during the heat of the day. Campers were also able to keep working on their wood burning, hone their new archery skills or get creative with canvas paining.
NDSU Extension – LaMoure, Dickey, and Barnes County staff extend deep appreciation to the adult volunteers and teen counselors. Camp counselors Alex Lahlum, Rose Wendel, Emma Olson, and Ella Olson served as role-models of positive character and contributed to the fun and success of camp. Our food volunteer, Katie Dahlstrom, helped to ensure everyone was fed on time and the smores were ready for the end of the day. The included pictures were made possible by our wonderful photographer, ND 4-H State Ambassador and Barnes County 4-H’er, Alyssa Thomsen.
