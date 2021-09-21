Tomatoes are the vegetable of the season…we see them everywhere, and they are delicious.
And tomatoes are healthy. They are the major dietary source of the antioxidant lycopene, which has been linked to many health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. They are also a great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. And they have virtually no fat and no cholesterol.
Consumption of tomatoes will provide anti-inflammatory properties also, and thus, can be really beneficial for overall heart and brain health. Because they are high in potassium they are linked to helping us keep a good blood pressure, thus preventing cardiovascular diseases.
Do tomatoes have more nutritional value cooked or raw?
