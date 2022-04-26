Screen-Free Week is May 2-8, 2022. Since the COVID pandemic started two years ago, we have all needed screens such as computers, smartphones, and tablets more for work and school. So now more than ever, we also need time to unplug!
This year, ON THE MOVE invites everyone to celebrate Screen-Free week and consider using screens only for work and school or consider screen-free Saturdays all month long. Celebrate with families, schools, and communities all over the world by recognizing the importance of setting aside the screens and spending time doing something else! You just might be surprised at what you learn.
Taking a screen free break offers time to play, explore, and discover new adventures! Hours usually spent on You Tube, browsing social media or watching movies can be turned into time shooting hoops in the driveway, riding bike to the park, reading a book or playing a game with family or friends.
Parents, how much physical activity is your child getting each day? It is recommended that children get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.
Too much screen time for children can be linked to obesity, irregular sleep, behavioral problems, impaired academic performance, violence, and less time for creative play.
Screen time can be habit-forming. The more time children engage with screens, the harder time they have turning them off as older children. On average, preschool children spend over 4 ½ hours a day using screen media, while older children ages 8-18, spend about 7 ½ hours in front of a screen just for entertainment each day.
Adults are just as guilty of too much screen time; research shows that American adults spend ½ of their waking hours in front of screens which includes watching videos, browsing social media or checking their tablets and smartphones.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has the following recommendations:
Children younger than 18 months: avoid use of screen media (except for video chatting with family and loved ones.) Parents of children 18-24 months of age who want to introduce digital media should choose high-quality programming and watch it with their children to help them understand what they are seeing.
Preschool children (2-5 years old): no more than 1 hour per day of high-quality programs. Parents should co-view media with children to help them understand what they are seeing and apply it to the world around them.
For children ages 6 and older, place consistent limits on the time spent using media, and the types of media, and make sure media does not take the place of adequate sleep, physical activity, and other behaviors essential to health.
Designate media-free times together, such as dinner or driving, as well as media-free locations at home, such as bedrooms.
Have ongoing communication about online citizenship and safety, including treating others with respect online and offline.
Adults are the role models, if parents/grandparents want to encourage children to have less screen time, they need to try and have less screen time as well.
Try the following tips to limit screen time for kids.
1. Keep bedtime, mealtime, and family time screen-free.
2. Limit your own phone use. Kids will model whatever behavior they see!
3. Keep TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers out of the bedrooms.
For more information on Screen-Free Week, check out screenfree.org. The website also includes great resources such as a list of 101 screen free activities to do.
Screens play such a huge role in our lives. Sometimes we need a reminder, like Screen-Free Week or Screen Free Saturdays, to put them down and enjoy the things around us, to help bring families and friends together without devices getting in the way.
Andrea Winter is a licensed registered dietitian at ON THE MOVE and the WIC Director at City County Health District.
Your Health is coordinated by City County Health District.
