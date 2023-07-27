Congratulations Yard of the Week #7 Winners, Mickey & Peggy Kvien, 740 4th ST SW, Valley City
Ivy Real Estate Group has teamed up with the Times-Record again this summer in collecting nominations to award weekly winners for the honor of “Yard of the Week” throughout Valley City.
The Ivy team encourages all to share the lawns you feel deserve to be awarded “Yard of the Week” by emailing yard @ivyrealestate group.com or calling (701) 840-5044.
This is the final Yard of the Week for this summer. Special thanks to Ivy Real Estate Group and all who helped in nominating. Have a great summer!