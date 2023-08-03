Congratulations to our final Yard of the Week 2023 summer series,
winners, Dan & Irene Groth, 551 3rd St NE, Valley City.
Ivy Real Estate Group teamed up with the Times-Record this summer in collecting nominations to award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” throughout the city of Valley City.
This is the final Yard of the Week for the 2023 summer season.
Special thanks to Ivy Real Estate Group, the winners, and to all who helped with nominations.
Happy summer!
