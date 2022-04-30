BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has appointed Claire Ness as the Deputy Attorney General. The appointment takes effect on May 9, 2022.
Ness is currently the Senior Counsel and Code Revisor at the North Dakota Legislative Council, where she has worked since 2016. Prior to joining the Legislative Council, she served as an Assistant Attorney General in the Attorney General’s Office, providing legal services to numerous state agencies and drafting legislation and legal opinions.
“It’s been an honor to work with the Legislative Assembly and the incredible staff at the Legislative Council, and I am grateful for my experience in the legislative branch. I look forward to returning to the Attorney General's Office and serving the people of North Dakota with diligence and integrity in my new role. It's an exciting opportunity to support the important work of Attorney General Wrigley and the exceptional employees of that office,” Ness stated.
“Claire Ness is a very bright, capable and experienced attorney,” said Attorney General Wrigley. “She has the integrity and judgment required for this highly demanding post, and I have every confidence she will be an absolutely outstanding Deputy Attorney General for North Dakota.”
Ness began her career in 2000 at the law firm Latham & Watkins, where she advised corporate clients on regulatory and compliance issues, and she worked as an in-house attorney at a global biologics company before returning to her home state of North Dakota. A native of Minot, Ness graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in History and Biology from Vanderbilt University and received her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. She and her son enjoy traveling, scuba diving, skiing, and spending time with family and friends.