Valley City will host internationally celebrated speaker and author Dr. Naomi Oreskes for a public presentation on October 4. Dr. Oreskes is one of the world’s leading voices on climate science education and the role of science in society. She is the award-winning co-author of the book and documentary film, “Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming.” The book has been translated into nine languages and has sold more than 100,000 copies.
Dr. Oreskes will present the topic, “Why Trust Science?” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Valley City State University Fine Arts Auditorium. Her talk will include controversial topics such as the causes of climate change and questions regarding risks related to Covid vaccines. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend, according to co-chairs Dr. Madeline Luke and Sharon Buhr.
In her presentation, Dr. Oreskes will examine various efforts to create confusion and public skepticism regarding scientific research on critical topics like climate change.
The introduction to Naomi Oreskes's 2019 book "Why Trust Science" asks: Do doctors really know what they are talking about when they tell us vaccines are safe? Should we take climate experts at their word when they warn us about the perils of global warming? Why should we trust science when our own politicians don't?”
Oreskes points out that historically, private industry has sometimes resisted the development of government projects that are for the public good. For instance, she writes that in the 1940’s, some private electric companies strongly resisted the efforts of the REA (Rural Electrification Administration) to bring electricity to rural America.
Dr. Oreskes is coming to Valley City as part of her "Red State Pledge." In 2019 she said, "It makes you a better scholar and a better human being when you engage with people who are viewing the world from a different perspective. So I have what I call my Red State Pledge, which is if I get invited to a red state, I do everything in my power to accept that invitation."
“Whether you do trust science or do not trust science, you will greatly enjoy and benefit from Dr. Oreskes’ Oct. 4 presentation, so please save the date,” Buhr said.
Oreskes’ formal comments will be followed by a Q&A with the audience, and immediately after that, Dr. Oreskes will be available to sign copies of her books, including the recently published “The Big Myth: How American Business Taught Us to Loathe Government and Love the Free Market.” Oreskes’ work has been described as “a wake-up call that rings loud and clear” by Publishers Weekly. "The Big Myth" is said to be “an urgently needed political analysis explaining how Americans have become so deeply alienated from their own government.”
While in North Dakota, Oreskes will also participate in learning tours of Barnes County and other parts of the state. In Fargo she will be at a book-signing/meet-greet event at Zandbroz from 2-4 p.m. on October 3. In Bismarck, she will be at a book-signing and meet-greet event at Ferguson’s Books from 5-7 p.m. on October 5.
Dr. Oreskes has given more than 100 lectures on climate change. She is the Henry Charles Lea Professor of the History of Science and Affiliated Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Harvard University. Her nine book titles include “Why Trust Science?” (2019) and “Science on a Mission” (2021). Her TED talk, “Why We Should Trust Scientists,” has been viewed more than one million times. In 2015, she wrote the Introduction to the Melville House edition of the Papal Encyclical on Climate Change and Inequality, “Laudato Si.” In 2018, she became a Guggenheim Fellow, and in 2019 was awarded the British Academy Medal.
Oreskes’ Oct. 4 presentation is an exceptional opportunity to learn about the dangerous origins of science denial, and the true value of the scientific process of proof and verifiable facts.
"This will be a thought-provoking evening with a noted historian and master teacher. We invite everyone, regardless of political beliefs, to come and listen,” Luke said.
Sponsors of Oreskes’ visit are: VCSU; Dr. Gilbert Kuipers, VCSU professor emeritus; and “What in the World Is Going On?” which is a campus-community group jointly sponsored by VCSU’s Departments of Science and Social Science for the purpose of addressing issues of local, national and international importance.
For more information, contact Sharon Buhr at (701) 840-0973.