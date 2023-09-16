Why Trust Science - Naomi Oreskes

Valley City will host internationally celebrated speaker and author Dr. Naomi Oreskes for a public presentation on October 4. Dr. Oreskes is one of the world’s leading voices on climate science education and the role of science in society.  She is the award-winning co-author of the book and documentary film, “Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming.” The book has been translated into nine languages and has sold more than 100,000 copies.

Dr. Oreskes will present the topic, “Why Trust Science?” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Valley City State University Fine Arts Auditorium. Her talk will include controversial topics such as the causes of climate change and questions regarding risks related to Covid vaccines. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend, according to co-chairs Dr. Madeline Luke and Sharon Buhr.

