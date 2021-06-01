The country looks back on the 101st anniversary of women’s suffrage this year—which will be a “round two” celebration of the centennial. The 100th anniversary came and went in 2020 without the fanfare it was due, because of COVID-19. This year will be as an extra opportunity to celebrate the centennial milestone, remembering all of the leaders and those who spent so much of their time, money and effort to advocate that women are indeed full citizens with the right to have their voices heard through their votes.
North Dakota’s Journey
In North Dakota, there were strong leaders in the suffragist movement even at the turn of the century, though there were very few followers. These leaders hosted small state conventions, gathering to discuss issues and ideas, and introduced women’s suffrage bills into each legislation between 1901 and 1911. Every one was rejected.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, June 1st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.