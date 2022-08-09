The North Dakota Women’s Network met for their monthly event, Feminist First Friday. The event was held at local Valley City restaurant, Sabir’s, and featured two of the four candidates running for North Dakota House representative in November. Many women and men were in attendance to hear the candidates speak.
The two that came to speak from District 24 were current House representative, Dwight Kiefert and Dr. Madeline Luke. Both reside in Valley City and spoke about important topics that each base their campaigns around. The two other candidates running, Cole Christensen and Kaitlyn Huss, were invited but did not attend the event.
Kiefert spoke first and started off discussing his passion in regard to agriculture. Throughout his time as the current representative, he said he has made important strides for agriculture such as access to raw milk and continuing beehive cultivation, just to name a few. He also feels strongly about the current drug epidemic and mental health crisis, saying:
“I just care about people, I want to try and preserve what we have in North Dakota for future generations.”
He wanted people to know he is running as a Republican, but he doesn’t want to be associated with the local group, as it is comprised of many people not in this region. He said he wants to represent the best interests for our district and what effects the locals. “You have to have people that will stand up for your needs, we are fighting for education and infrastructure, and it all boils down to getting your fair share of the dollar,” Kiefert said.
Next Luke, who is running as an Independent candidate, shared that she announced her campaign as it is hard to recognize the Republican and Democratic parties as they are today. “I want people to think about what is important to them,” Luke said.
Luke has spent over 40 years serving the Barnes County region as a physician. She prides herself on helping the community and has helped start and aid in many activities and organizations throughout the area. Luke stated, “an honest, transparent, and fiscally responsible government is important, we should pay for the things we need, but not waste our tax money.”
She went on to say that funding for education, resources, and the ability for people to better themselves is important for people to be good members of the district, the state, and the United States. Clean resources, better infrastructure, higher wages, mental health, and substance abuse are other huge areas she feels need to be better focused on.
“I do believe in government, but it has to be efficient,” Luke said.
The election is November 8.
