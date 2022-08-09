DwightMadeline

The North Dakota Women’s Network met for their monthly event, Feminist First Friday. The event was held at local Valley City restaurant, Sabir’s, and featured two of the four candidates running for North Dakota House representative in November. Many women and men were in attendance to hear the candidates speak. 

The two that came to speak from District 24 were current House representative, Dwight Kiefert and Dr. Madeline Luke. Both reside in Valley City and spoke about important topics that each base their campaigns around. The two other candidates running, Cole Christensen and Kaitlyn Huss, were invited but did not attend the event.

