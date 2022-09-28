Court of Law Image

Last Friday Gracious Weah, a former employee of the Sheyenne Care Center, now known as St. Raphael’s, was convicted by a jury of her peers of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment Under Circumstances Manifesting Extreme Indifference to the Value of Human Life, both felonies. Her sentencing will be decided on November 29 at 3:30 p.m.

The charges stem from an incident that occured at the care center on Oct. 18, 2020. What occurred involved an elderly patient whose name we have omitted for the dignity of the victim.

