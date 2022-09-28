Last Friday Gracious Weah, a former employee of the Sheyenne Care Center, now known as St. Raphael’s, was convicted by a jury of her peers of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment Under Circumstances Manifesting Extreme Indifference to the Value of Human Life, both felonies. Her sentencing will be decided on November 29 at 3:30 p.m.
The charges stem from an incident that occured at the care center on Oct. 18, 2020. What occurred involved an elderly patient whose name we have omitted for the dignity of the victim.
The circumstances of the case involved the improper application of a Hoyer lift, a technique which care center policy dictates should be performed by two people. The victim was transferred via a Hoyer lift a number of times that evening, and not every lift was documented. Weah lifted the victim by herself at at least one point, and her treatment of the victim left her with a serve injury to her leg.
This injury was sufficient to see the victim sent to the emergency room the following morning, after the extent of the injury was discovered by other staff members on duty. The injuries were identified by doctors as resulting from trauma and that it was unlikely that a natural fall out of the bed was the cause.
Witness testimony confirmed that the victim was largely immobile and unable even to roll out of bed on her own; further testimony, across the week-long trial, established the process for which care center staff are supposed to document all actions concerning patients and ultimately proved within reasonable doubt that Weah, who had worked at the care center less than a year, had failed to perform her duties and had failed to document the incident that resulted in the victim’s injury.
According to the probably cause affidavit, Weah – who was interviewed multiple times, and whose interviews were observed by Special Agent Breanna Leingang of the North dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations – conducted two Hoyer lift transfer of the victim, one of which was not documented. Weah initially told investigators that she had gotten assistance to perform these lifts, but the individual she identified as her assistant denied helping with the transfers.
Matt Ahrndt, CEO of St. Raphael’s, provided the Times-Record the following statement:
“Sisters of Mary of the Presentation Health System is committed to the highest quality of care to its residents and takes all claims of resident injury serious. The actions of a former employee are certainly not reflective of, or consistent with the values and principles of this organization.”
