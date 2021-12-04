While often an exciting time of year for many, the holiday season can be very difficult for those who have lost a loved one. Whether it’s a family member or close friend the swell of grief is often strongest during times of the year when togetherness is highlighted more.
Gina Dixon, Essentia’s Program Manager for Grief Support Services says it’s not time that heals, but what we do with that time. With more than 25 years of serving grieving families, she has made it her mission to make sure that grieving youth and adults have access to adequate support and resources.
Read the full story in your Dec. 3-5, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.