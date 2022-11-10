Slush

Sleet and rainy conditions led to several multi-car accidents on the highway closing I-94 westbound lane from Valley City to Jamestown until 11 p.m. last night. This morning greets us with pelting rain/sleet with very icy conditions continuing, blizzard warning, hazard weather outlook and no travel advised in Barnes County.

Be safe, stay home if you don’t need to go out and call ahead to make sure where you are going is open as there are several local businesses closed due to the weather.

