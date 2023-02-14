...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY
Jamestown to West Fargo Interstate 94 is closed. I2 from the SD Line to 52nd Ave Fargo is also closed.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and
southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
Tonight: Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -19. Windy, with a north northwest wind 30 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a steady temperature around 4. Wind chill values as low as -24. Windy, with a north northwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
