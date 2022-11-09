Griggs-Steele-Traill-Barnes-Cass-Ransom-Sargent-
611 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of eastern North
Dakota.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Light freezing rain will impact parts of southeast ND this
morning. A glaze to one tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is
possible through midday. After this freezing rain ends midday
there should be a lull in winter impacts before this evening.
Then a winter storm with significant winter travel impacts is
possible starting tonight.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday
A winter storm with significant winter travel impacts remains
possible through Friday. Blizzard conditions are possible along
and west of the Red River Valley. Mixed precipitation is also
expected which could result in a wide range of potential impacts
and larger ranges in potential snow amounts across southeast ND
and west central MN.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Reports of snow, ice, visibility, and poor road conditions will
be appreciated.
Blizzard Warning
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain.
Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Barnes County.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from midnight tonight to 10
AM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After the period of freezing rain this
morning there should be a lull in activity through early
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.
