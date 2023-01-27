National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
332 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Areas of blowing snow, with visibilities around a half
mile at times in open country. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and
northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will reduce the visibility at
times, mainly in open country. In town conditions will be much
better.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 8 by 5pm. Windy, with a northwest wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. Wind chill values as low as -26. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near -4. Wind chill values as low as -27. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -18. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near -4. West northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. West northwest wind around 11 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near -3. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -13. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 6. West southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near -4. Northwest wind around 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 7. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
