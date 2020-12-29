...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
with up to 5 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and southeast North
Dakota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Snow will begin to move into southeastern North Dakota by late
morning, spreading northeastward throughout the day today. The
snow will continue into tonight. With accumulating snow, expect
slippery conditions for the Tuesday evening commute.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday
Snow will taper off by Wednesday morning, with 2 to 4 inches of
accumulation expected. And a few locations south of Highway 2
could see up to 5 inches. Slippery conditions will continue into
Wednesday morning.