Sleet and rainy conditions led to several multi-car accidents on the highway closing I-94 westbound lane from Valley City to Jamestown until 11 p.m. last night. Today greets us with pelting rain/sleet with very icy conditions continuing, blizzard warning, hazard weather outlook and no travel advised in Barnes County.
Be safe, stay home if you don’t need to go out and call ahead to make sure where you are going is open as there are several local businesses closed due to the weather.
Blizzard Warning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
240 PM CST Thu Nov 10 2022
West Polk-Eddy-Nelson-Grand Forks-Griggs-Steele-Traill-Barnes-
Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks,
New Rockford, Lakota, Mcville, Aneta, Tolna, Grand Forks,
Cooperstown, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland,
and Valley City
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and
southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of over an inch an hour
are possible this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling
5 1 1 in either state.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
West Polk-Kittson-Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-West Marshall-
East Marshall-Pennington-Red Lake-Towner-Cavalier-Pembina-Benson-
Ramsey-Eastern Walsh-Eddy-Nelson-Grand Forks-Griggs-Steele-Traill-
Barnes-Western Walsh-
415 AM CST Thu Nov 10 2022
This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of eastern North
Dakota and northwest Minnesota.
DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Heavy snowfall will occur today across northeastern North Dakota
and northwern Minnesota, with over 8 inches likely. The
combination of heavy snowfall rates and winds gusting up to 50 mph
at times will bring blizzard conditions across large portions of
the region through Thursday and into Friday morning.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday
Snow and winds may linger into Friday, creating areas of isolated
blowing snow.
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Reports of snow, ice, visibility, and poor road conditions are
appreciated.