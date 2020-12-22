...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING for counties including Barnes, Cass, Pembina, Eastern Walsh, Grand Forks, Steele, Traill, Ransom, Sargent, Richland...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and a light glaze of ice possible. Winds could
gust as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern North Dakota into portions of the northwest
quarter of Minnesota.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce the visibility. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event will occur during the
Wednesday morning rush, and it also falls during a busy
holiday travel period.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
A strong winter storm will move into the region late tonight,
arriving first in the Devils Lake region, then spreading into the
Red River Valley before sunrise Wednesday morning. A wintry mix is
possible before the snow and strong winds kick in, which could
bring a light glaze of ice. Once the snow and strong winds arrive,
blizzard conditions are possible, especially in open country.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday
Snow and strong northwest winds will continue into Wednesday, and
possibly Wednesday evening in some areas. Wind gusts of 45 to 60
mph are possible with snowfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches. The
higher snowfall totals look more likely across northwest
Minnesota. Blizzard conditions remain possible, especially in open
country.
Widespread hazardous wind chills between 25 below to 35 degrees
below zero will occur Thursday morning. Frostbite may occur within
minutes.