VCPS Superintendent Johnson shares with family, students and friends earlier today...Interestingly, in two of the past three years, Valley City has received significant snow after April 1st. I've attached a couple of pictures for you from April 2019 and 2020. So....this week's "snowy" weather should come as no surprise, right?? Urghh!!
We are closely following the weather forecast from National Weather Service and understanding that Valley City will be on a line of high uncertainty regarding snow totals (see attached image from NWS). Please know that we will make timely weather-related decisions based upon the information that is available to us and always error on the side of safety for our students, staff, and families. As always, parents have the right to not send their children to school if they are concerned about the weather and their safety.
Please be prepared this week for changes that could occur with regards to the school day and/or activities and know that we will communicate any changes with you as soon as possible. If you have any questions, feel free to contact me via email or at the district office at 701.845.0483.
Thank you,
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483