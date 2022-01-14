..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
Benson-Eddy-Griggs-Barnes-
Including the cities of Fort Totten, Maddock, Leeds, Minnewaukan,New Rockford, Cooperstown, and Valley City
700 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Some areas may receive higher amounts.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
Today
Snow, mainly before 11am. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow before 10am. Temperature falling to around 7 by 5pm. North northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around -11. Wind chill values as low as -23. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Patchy blowing snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
Patchy blowing snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
M.L.King Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.