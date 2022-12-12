• From VCHS Superintendent Johnson....As of right now, we are planning for a regular school day at Valley City Public Schools on Tuesday, December 13th. With that being said, Barnes County has been placed into a Winter Storm Warning beginning this evening at 9pm and continuing through noon on Wednesday. We will continue to assess the current conditions, review the most up-to-date forecasts, and track advisories for our region. This evening or tomorrow morning, we will make an informed decision on the school day based upon the information that is available to us. If you don't hear from us through our district's phone call and/or email, please know that school will be in session as a regular day.
Today, VCHS held a virtual learning day as an effort to improve the health of our students and staff members at Valley City Public Schools. If we need to use another virtual learning day (for weather-related reasons), we want to make sure we are meeting student needs and providing our students with the best possible "virtual" education. Please feel free to share your thoughts and comments with our teachers, principals, and/or district administration. Thank you for your support of our school district and let's hope this winter storm stays out to the west of Valley City.