We know it as the darkest day of the year…literally. The sun shines for the shortest amount of time during the Winter Solstice than on any other day for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. And after the long period of darkness, the days begin to get longer as we anticipate spring.
As early as 217 BCE, Ancient Rome celebrated their winter solstice festival, “Saturnalia,” from Dec. 17-23. During the winter solstice, the Sun shines directly into the Capricorn constellation where Saturn, Roman father of the gods, sits. Many Christmas traditions evolved from these Saturnalia festivals, like exchanging goods and showing neighbors acts of goodwill.
Here’s what the Farmers Almanac writes about the Winter Solstice:
“What is the winter solstice?
It’s the astronomical moment when the Sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn, we have our shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere in terms of daylight. Regardless of what the weather is doing outside your window, the solstice marks the official start of winter.
