If you’re looking for a full day of fun in the Winter, then look no further. Nestled right in the town of Fort Ransom, North Dakota, is the exciting attraction known as Thrill Hills. With multiple hills to choose from, you can choose activities like tubing, snowboarding, and skiing. They even have a bunny hill for beginners with a tow rope so newbies and kids can learn the skills before attempting a big hill. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 AM to 5 PM the cost to partake in the fun is just $20 for 2 hours of tubing, $40 for an adult all day lift ticket, $30 for an 11 and under all day lift ticket, $30 for a senior lift ticket, $20 for ski and boot rental, $30 for snowboard and boot rental, and $5 for helmet rental.
Concessions are also available for purchase with a full menu of options. Hot dogs, pizza, chips, candy, soda, and of course warm drinks like hot chocolate and coffee, are all available. Thrill Hills also often hosts fun themed nights. Events like adults only tubing with all you can eat taco bars and night tubing are just some of the fun special events they have planned.