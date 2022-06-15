The primary elections in Barnes County carried an additional layer of weight thanks to a dust-up within the District 24 Republicans that saw Dwight Kiefert lose his party’s endorsement – and win his primary all the same.
“You never know how elections are going to come out and there wasn’t really a high turnout,” Kiefert said. “I’m happy, I guess. We got to control our seat yet.”
Granted, it was a close race. Challenger Phil Kleymann lost by less-than-100 votes. And both men lagged behind Cole Christensen, who never seemed to lose his luster with the public or his party.
“I honestly think it’s the parents speaking and voting that they appreciate being recognized as the primary stakeholders over their child’s future, because this is the year of the parents,” Christensen said. “Somebody who is willing to stand up and defend their rights and listen to their concerns and actually do something about it, I think that resonated with hundreds of parents who are concerned with either what’s going on in our nation or even our local district.”
More than just talk, Christensen had a voting record that supported his message.
“It came down to the parents and them recognizing that when I say I’m going to do something, I’m actually going to do it,” he said.
