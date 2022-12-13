Wind expected to increase as winter storm draws closer to area
-
- Updated
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Light freezing rain this morning, transitions to snow by this afternoon. Then periods of heavy snow from late afternoon into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wilkin County. In North Dakota, Griggs, Steele, Barnes and Cass Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.
Daily Forecast...
Today
Snow. Patchy blowing snow after noon. High near 31. Blustery, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Wednesday
Tonight
Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 28. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Patchy blowing snow between noon and 3pm. High near 32. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 23. North northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Winter storm cancellations/announcements....
- Wind expected to increase as winter storm draws closer to area
- CHI Mercy Health receives statewide recognition for cardiac readiness
- Hi-Lites dance team compete West Fargo invite
- Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine recommendation expands to include children ages 6 months through 5 years
- Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Jamestown rescheduled for Jan. 5
- Dakota Gardener: Don’t treat a Christmas cactus like a cactus
- North Dakota Game & Fish: Coyote Catalog available
Most Popular
Articles
- Stuff &Things does a little bit of everything, for everyone, in Valley City
- Wind expected to increase as winter storm draws closer to area
- Public uproar heard at County Commission meeting
- Bong’s Bootery has served Valley City for over seventy years
- Dakota Gardener: Don’t treat a Christmas cactus like a cactus
- Winter storm cancellations/announcements....
- North Dakota Game & Fish: Coyote Catalog available
- Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare
- Pearl Harbor: A nation remembers Dec. 7, 1941
- Burgum to deliver budget address to 68th Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Dec. 7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.