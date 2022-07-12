Wimbledon will be hosting their annual Palooza, a three day event full of family fun, July 14-16.
Jessie Albrecht and Jaclyn McFadgen, the organizers of the event came up with the name of the event and the meaning of the word correlates well with what is exactly happening on these days. Albrecht shared about the fun time that people can spend together during these days and everyone is welcome to this big celebration of Wimbledon.
“People should come in because it is a great time to get together with people, see old friends, meet new friends, there is something for everyone at our Palooza, we just want people to come up and explore our town, see what small town living has to offer,” said Albrecht.
Albrecht shared a brief history about the Palooza that is conducted every year.
“Palooza was established in 2017, started as a way to celebrate Wimbledon turning 125 and the Palooza was a hit, we continue to celebrate Wimbledon annually the 3rd week of July,” said Albrecht.
Beyond the fun part and all the entertainment that the town has to offer during these days, the Palooza is also a fundraising event.
“The Palooza is a big fundraiser for the community. Three different groups are serving supper to help raise funds for their organization,” said Albrecht.
“The concessions in the park on Saturday, the Methodist Youth Group is working to raise funds for their trip. BCN Bison Volleyball players and coaches are hosting the Volleyball tournament as a fundraiser to help pay for uniforms or camps,” said Albrecht.
“The Palooza is 100 percent free for all to attend and enjoy and this is made possible by our generous donations we receive from businesses and farmers, with the local bar in Wimbledon as one of our biggest donors,” said Albrecht.
Food vendors will be open throughout the weekend selling food, treats and ice cream and also all the camping spots are already occupied by people.
“We will have five local food vendors here throughout the weekend selling great foods, sweet treats, and ice cream and all 16 camping spots in our campground are sold out,” said Albrecht
The volunteering came from local businesses and farmers and they did spend hours to make the event happen.
“Set up and clean up is all volunteer labor that comes from these local businesses and farmers: TCI Insurance, Albrecht Farms, Agroline, Lee Guscette Farms and The Candy Shop, these businesses and families volunteer many many man hours behind the scenes to make the Palooza possible,” said Albrecht.
Albrecht shared an overview of highlights of the events that will be happening during the three days. Including: Five bands, a flea market, two cornhole tournaments, one youth cornhole tournament, an all-ages 5k and bike race, an outdoor movie, trap and skeet shoot, a parade, bingo, three community suppers, a co-ed volleyball tournament, The Collector Auto Show, food trucks, a youth dodgeball tournament and three days of blow up games for kids.
“So there is literally something for everyone here at Palooza,” said Albrecht.
With vendors already lining up to take part in the flea market and other opportunities, Albrecht is expecting an even larger turnout this year compared to others.
“It is their second year having it, right now we have 13 vendors signed up which we are getting texts and phone calls everyday for more wanting to come and I believe it will be bigger than last year,” she said.
From it’s establishment from 2017, the Palooza has been getting bigger and better with the events as well as the visitors and that is their ultimate goal.
“Each year, our Palooza adds a couple more attractions and gets a little bigger and bolder, that was the goal to help Wimbledon grow,” said Albrecht.
The events start on July 14, Thursday and from 4-6 p.m. is Farmers Market at City Park, 5-8 p.m. is Steak Night at Main Street, 5:30-8:30 p.m. is Kids Blow Up Games at Main Street. The last event of the day is live music from 8-11 p.m. and Church of Cash Band will perform a Johnny Cash tribute show on the Main Stage.
The second day of the Palooza, July 15 Friday, will start at 5:30 p.m. with the kids blow-up games which will be till 9 p.m. at Main Street, Cornhole tournament will be at p.m. in the Main Street.
The Wimbledon Community Grocery Supper is from 6-8 p.m. at Legion Hall and at 9 p.m. is Outdoor Movie at the City Park.
The Uptown band will play from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Trip Wire band will officially end the day by playing from 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. on the Main Stage.
Some of the other attractions of the day includes Veteran’s Memorial Site and the Midland Continental Depot Transportation Museum, featuring the Peggy Lee exhibit, which will be open daily from 1-4 p.m.
The entire Wimbledon Palooza weekend will be jammed packed with various fun family events. Find the Palooza and information online on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WimbledonPalooza
