The city of Wimbledon, ND, is hosting their annual Wimbledon Palooza, jam-packed with fun events, on July 15th, 16th and 17th.
First held in 2017, Wimbledon Palooza was established by a group of alumni when they gathered for one of their 5-year reunions. At that time, these folks hatched ideas about how to get even more people to come back to their hometown, and an annual weekend of festivities celebrating Wimbledon and its people—both those who have moved away and those who still call the town home—seemed the biggest and best way to do it.
This year, Wimbledon Palooza will be a 3-day bash, running from Thursday, July 15th through Saturday, July 17th, and each day is packed full of all kinds of events that people of all ages will enjoy.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, July 14th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.