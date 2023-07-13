Wimbledon will be hosting their annual Palooza event July 13, 14 & 15.
The Palooza was established in 2017, started as a way to celebrate Wimbledon turning 125 and the Palooza was a hit, we continue to celebrate Wimbledon annually the 3rd week of July.
Organizers tell the Times-Record that they came up with the name, as it correlates well with what is exactly happening on these days.
Palooza - A wild, crazy & extravagant party. A perfect definition of the fun time that people can spend together during these days with everyone welcome to join in the fun of this huge Wimbeldon celebration.
The entire Wimbledon Palooza weekend will be jammed packed with various fun family events including: Live bands, flea market, cornhole tournaments, 5k and bike race, an outdoor movie, parade, bingo, co-ed volleyball tournament, collector auto show, food vendors, a youth dodgeball tournament, blow up games for kids and so much more.