It’s cliche, but true – passing through the doors of the Midland Continental Railroad Depot in Wimbledon is like taking a step back in time.
A modest building, nestled beside an old train car, in sight of the active railroad that continues to flow through Wimbledon, the Midland Depot tells a tale of limitless dreams and ambitions – some fulfilled, and others left tantalizingly abandoned.
“This was going to be the north-south railroad,” Carol Peterson, said. “This was what was going to connect the American plains down to the southern. So we take all of our product down there and take back fruits and vegetables.”
From the 1870s and heading into the dawn of the 20th century, the Depot was planned to be the nexus of an ambitious north-south railroad, a project which had only just begun to be built when a small snag – the War to End All Wars – put a halt to the project.
