Erin Hannig started Wild Prairie Bakery three years ago, and through pandemic, rising prices, manpower fluctuations and more, she has not only survived but come to thrive as Valley City’s premiere bakery.
“That was the hope, that people would, when they were looking for doughnuts and breads would think of us,” Hannig said. “It had always been something on the back of my mind and people were calling me and asking ‘would you bake me cupcakes?’ … and I thought we don’t have a true standalone bakery in Valley City like we used to. It’d be really cool to bring that back, and I thought if ever the opportunity comes up … then it might be something worth considering.”
Hannig had no practical experience in commercial kitchens prior to starting Wild Prairie. She had sold veterinary pharmaceuticals, working primarily with farmers and ranchers. She represents that era of her life with an abundance of cow-themed decor throughout the whole bakery. In order to ready herself for this new venture, she sought knowledge and wisdom from people within the industry.
“I never worked in a commercial kitchen as far as baking, cooking, things like that. I did a lot of research,” Hannig said. “I had a really big tool cupboard bakery supply company that came in and helped me out, helped me get familiar with all the equipment … when we were first starting out. They’re an invaluable resource who I can call whenever I need or (when) I have a question or don’t know what to do.”
Yet an unexpected twist was coming her way – after less than a year in business, a complication struck not only the bakery, but the whole world.
“If I would have had any inkling that COVID was going to hit, I probably wouldn’t have started a business. We were about nine months … we had been open about nine months,” Hannig said. “It was a pretty tough two years, it’s been a challenge.”
Hannig credits the small business loans offered at those times that she was able to keep her doors open – and now, at long last, the pandemic clouds seem to have parted and business has regained a hint of normalcy.
“But now things are turning back around. People are getting out and about. The business is coming back,” Hannig said. “But yeah, that was a very challenging time to start a business.”
Hannig’s ability to endure unexpected hardships and challenges may come down to her work ethic – once she started the business, she threw herself into it wholly.
“I realized I was going to have to be here most of the time,” Hannig said. “I didn’t probably fully comprehend what that meant until I started. Because, when we first opened we were making doughnuts at midnight and I would be here from midnight until we’d closed at 4 p.m. the next day. Then there was cleanup and if we had any special orders … I’d stay and get those done. Some nights I wasn’t get home until 8 or 9 o’clock at night. Then I would take a nap and get up again at 11 p.m.”
With sometimes only two hours of sleep a day, Hannig knew that the pace was unsustainable – but if it made for the best quality product, then she was willing to keep it.
“It was tough. It was an experience,” Hannig said. “We decided to change our production a little bit, so we’re doing our doughnuts in the afternoon instead of the middle of the night, but I thought if it affected the quality of the product in any way we would go back to the way we had been. But two hours of sleep is not a long-term sustainable lifestyle. This is working much better.”
The pursuit of quality is something that motivates much of how Hannig approaches the business. Top-quality ingredients – as best as she’s able to get – are a priority expense. She’d rather raise prices than sacrifice her attention to detail or the quality of her baking.
“Initially everybody was concerned about costs, but … you want to have the best product you can possibly put out,” Hannig said. “If you’re going to put out a product it should be the very best product.”
Still, the current economic woes being felt across the state and nation are pinching Hannig’s business too. The choice between lowering quality or raising prices grows more pronounced as commodity prices dictate the market.
“Costs are really skyrocketing right now. Our flour price has more than doubled, our eggs have doubled, it’s challenging to find a balance,” Hannig said. “There’s only so much you can charge. And you can’t go backwards either. I don’t want to raise my prices, but we literally have to or I’m not going to be in business.”
There are shortcuts she could take, but she doesn’t want to take them, for her vision for the bakery was a place where everything was handcrafted.
“There are doughnuts you can buy that are premade and frozen … that wasn’t something we wanted to do. We wanted to start from the beginning and follow it all through,” Hannig said. “We make all of our doughnut dough, we make our bread dough. We make all of our lunches are homemade from scratch, all of our soups are scratch-made.”
Baking is an art and a skill, and Hannig pays close attention to every step of the process – from the dough to the decorations.
“I think that people eat with their eyes too,” She said. “If something doesn’t look appealing it’s probably not something you’re going to want to spend your money on.”
There are a lot of challenges unique to baking that she has to contend with to produce the quality she does. Even the weather is a factor.
“Humidty, weather makes a big impact, especially with our donut dough and bread doughs and things like that,” Hannig said. “We have to be constantly adjusting our water temperature. Our frosting uses a true butter cream … in the summer butter gets very soft and melts.”
Her busiest times usually kick off around October and go through Christmas and New Year’s. It’s a time when the whole team has to come together, and Hannig credits the talents of her whole crew.
“I have a great crew,” she said. “During Christmastime none of us get much sleep.”
With an ever-rotating roster of baked goods, Hannig continues to offer classic favorites and experimental new recipes. She’d like customers to know that she’s always happy to fulfil special orders or requests, if people give her enough advance notice.
“I don’t think people realize they can just call us,” she said.
Wild Prairie Bakery is located on Main Street in Downtown Valley City. They are open Tuesday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and call be reached by calling 701-490-3393.
Be sure and pick up your Thursday, July 14th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.