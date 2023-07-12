Every July, the backyard of Bob Bergan’s home is transformed into the MECCA of wiffleball in North Dakota, Shane Roberts Field. Teams from near and far make the annual pilgrimage to Valley City to play in or watch the spectacle that is the Wiffle Ball World Series (WBWS).
This year will mark the 10th anniversary of this great event that raises money for a local organization or charity. This year, the Valley City Baseball Association will be the benefactor of the proceeds raised.
The WBWS was established in 2013 and was the brainchild of three friends, Chad Bergan, Pat Bresnahan and Trevor Christiansen.
Billed as The Red River Valley’s Premiere Sporting Event, the WBWS begins with opening ceremonies complete with a fly over, Honor Guard, entertainment and a ceremonial first pitch. And maybe even a special guest. (And that person, my friends is not disclosed until game day, despite this reporter’s effort to pry it out of Trevor Christiansen.)
Co-creator, the aforementioned Tervor Christiansen, says it is hard to believe this will be the eleventh WBWS. “We were just talking to a group of guys that you don’t see many events make it this far along. To see where the Wiffle Ball World Series has gone and has lasted ten years has just been incredible.” Christiansen adds, “we say this all the time but I don’t think any of us thought we would make it to this point. But here we are. Its great to see the growth it has had and the impact its having on the community.”
Except for a rain out in 2014, the WBWS has not missed a season in ten years. Not even COVID-19 stopped it.
