WBWS back for an 11th year
Submitted Photo

Every July, the backyard of Bob Bergan’s home is transformed into the MECCA of wiffleball in North Dakota, Shane Roberts Field. Teams from near and far make the annual pilgrimage to Valley City to play in or watch the spectacle that is the Wiffle Ball World Series (WBWS).

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of this great event that raises money for a local organization or charity. This year, the Valley City Baseball Association will be the benefactor of the proceeds raised.

