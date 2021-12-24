For over 60 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have tracked Santa’s flight. Follow Santa as he makes his magical journey! Join in the fun and keep tabs on Santa with https://www.noradsanta.org/en/
