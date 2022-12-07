Clementine - Handy hardware 2022

Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, has shared with us at the TR that she is having so much fun meeting the shoppers in Valley City. She also wants to share that Santa has instructed her that she must return to the North Pole soon so her time here is drawing to a close but to be sure to keep watch as you never know where she will show up next.

This week Clementine has left a hint for the Times-Record to share that she is doing a little Christmas shopping of her own in this fabulous store. Walking up and down the aisles she says she is so excited at all the items that she can take back to share with her elf friends at the North Pole. Just about everything  one would needed for the kitchen and home plus snow toys, furry friend toys, delicious treats for all and don’t forget the Christmas decorations. Clementine ends with, “so much more than I can carry on the sleigh!”

Recommended for you