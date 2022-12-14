Clementine- Real Deals 2022

Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, has shared with us at the TR that she is having so much fun meeting the shoppers in Valley City. She also wants to share that Santa has instructed her that she must return to the North Pole soon so her time here is drawing to a close but to be sure to keep watch as you never know where she will be showing up next.

This week Clementine left a hint for the Times-Record and we are a bit puzzled by it.... “Hello Valley City, today I find myself surrounding by the prettiest of things. Christmas, wall to wall, beautifully displayed for all and it smells simply devine. The softest of sweaters, the cutest of home decor, everything all in this one little store.”

