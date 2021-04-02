If you’ve been on Valley City State University’s campus recently, you might have noticed flamingos scattered around the grounds. Each one has a piece of paper with a QR Code on it, which provides a link to the new VCSU Green Dot OneStop page. You can also get to the webpage by visiting onestop.vcsu.edu and searching for “Green Dot”.
VCSU Green Dot is a bystander training program to help students and VCSU employees gain skills to reduce violence they may see on campus and in the community. The program focuses on reducing power-based personal violence (which includes sexual assault, dating/domestic violence, stalking, and child abuse) on campus and to address other social issues that impede progress towards a safe and equitable campus community as stated by the official Green Dot program, implemented by Alteristic.
