Sometimes, things happen that change your perception of the world, just like flipping a switch.
Fort Ransom's Sodbuster Days fell on the 10th and 11th of September this year. The 11th of September - better known as 9/11 - flipped perceptions of flying from an innocuous travel method to a scary disaster just as quickly as turning off a light.
On Sunday the 11th, even this many years after the event, we still heard and shared stories about what we were doing and how we heard about it. We swapped some of the obligatory conspiracy theories too. But sometimes, things can alter our perceptions for the better.
If you've ever seen the world be discovered by a baby, then I'm sure you've never looked at simple objects the same way again. This Sodbuster Days, my baby is 7 ½ months old and raring to walk. He doesn't have the balance part down yet but what he lacks in balance, he makes up for in sheer energy. That energy carries over to everything else as well.
Seeing all of Fort Ransom's attractions with him really brought them to life. Things were off to a good start when he made friends with the German Short-haired Pointer in the next tent over, and it only got better from there.
The sawmill crew was busily going from place to place, moving cut wood off the saw and taking the scrap lumber to the scrap box, stacking the nice pieces. The Avery gas engine pulled down as it ran a big log through the saw and crowds of people shifted, wanting to see the whole process from start to stack.
On the way to see the attractions up on the hill, the baby waved at the horses, reaching out imperiously to pet them- which I didn't let him do. Just like service dogs, those horses were working and didn't need to be distracted.
Horses pulled a corn binder down the corn rows and we watched as it kicked out a stack of corn bundles that would later be picked up and stacked in a tipi shape.
