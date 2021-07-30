Walking through a pasture or a field at this time of year, especially this year, displays to us what Coleridge wrote about in Rime of the Ancient Mariner. There may still be permanent wetlands in fields and deep stock ponds in pastures, but the water that seems to be so abundant may not be what livestock want to drink.
If someone offered you a bottle of cool, clear water or a bottle of slightly greenish, warm water, which would you choose?
The clear water, right? Livestock would pick that, too. As far as temperature, cows like water at or below 77 degrees Fahrenheit experts say.
Beside the appearance and temperature of the water, which the producer can measure instantly at the site, there are five other things that livestock water tests usually cover.
Read the full story in your Times-Record Weekend, July 30-Aug. 1st, Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.