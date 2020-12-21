A tree is worth a lot, depending on where it’s located and what products or services it provides.
Let’s do a little mental exercise today.
How do we put a price tag on a tree that’s growing in our yard? A boulevard tree in the community? What about a windbreak? How do we determine the value of anything?
I’m sure that my economist friends could give me technical answers about the complicated techniques involved in valuing a product or a service, or even how intrinsic value might be determined. But let’s keep it simple.
What is a tree worth?
Read the full story in your Monday, December 21st Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.