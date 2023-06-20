The Valley City Times-Record and Handy Home & Hardware joined together in celebration of Father’s Day this year. The two companies held a contest, of sorts, asking the community for their responses to the question “What Is Your Favorite Thing To Do With Your Dad?”
The question was shared on Facebook, asking visitors to share their favorite thing to do with dad in the comment section.
The comments were then printed out, thrown into a hat, with two random winners chosen.
Congratulations to Bridget Buck and Brandi Mueller this year’s Father’s Day contest winners.
First place winner, Bridget Buck, has won a $50 gift certificate to Handy Home & Hardware for her entry response... “Hunt, fish, watch Packers play football are all at the top of the list, but my favorite thing I (still) do with Dad is sing, well more like bellering, out music when we go for drives. Cher and Meatloaf are our go-to songs.”
Second place winner, Brandi Mueller, has won a $25 gift certificate to Handy Home & Hardware for her entry response... “Spend time at the farm. He taught me so much about caring for animals and fixing what you can.”
Thank you to all the participants who shared their comments with the us for the contest.
We hope you all had a wonderful and happy Father’s Day. This was our way (The Times-Record and Handy Home & Hardware) of putting a little extra in your special day!
The following are the comments that were entered.
Please note the entries submitted that did not have answers to the questions were ineligible for the contest.
Enjoy the responses as I know we (at the Times-Record) sure did =)
Fishing/IceFishing and justspending timetogether!
Obviously go tothe hardware store8 times in one day whileworking ona “easy”at home project! Lol
Reminiscing aboutthe past is the best.We get somegood laughs.
Monster truckingand mud racing.Many years ofmemories.
My favorite things to do with my dad is have bon fires, watch survival movies,and go for drives.
My father is 92 years old and at that age there isn’t much he can do with pour eye sight. I enjoy just sitting with him and listen to his stories/memories of when he was growing up. Listening to those stories brings laughter and sadness.
Watch sports, movies and loved fishing with him years ago
Hunt, fish, watch Packers play football are all at the top of the list, but my favorite thing I (still) do with Dad is sing, well more like bellering, out music when we go for drives. Cher and Meatloaf are our go-to songs.
My father is gone now but when he was alive we would go on long slow drives. We would stop at random places and explore old houses or buildings. Or we would stop in some small town and he would fill us in on the history of such and such in the town. He was well read and loved old Plat books and history about North Dakota.
Spend time at the farm. He taught me so much about caring for animals andfixing whatyou can.
Playing D&D going camping going to hockey games.
I don’t see my dad don’t know why.My son loves bonfires, playing soccer, long car rides and playing video games with his dad.
My kids sayplaying tag,baseball,fishing, and ridingin his fancy cars!
I always loved going trucking with my dad in the summertime..I got quality time with my dad & got to see all the states with him.
When I was alittle girl I lovedbeing in the gardenwith him.
My favorite thing to do was to go fishing and spend time with him at our cabin. Going fishing on the old green pontoon and catching big fish.
Fishing, baseball and hockey games, and working on pretty much any project together.
Loved watching him work on cars when I was little!!
Hard worker and rarely sits down so I love to spend time with him byhelping him with projects and/ orplaying pickle ballin the mornings .
